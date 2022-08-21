Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 288,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,821,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRFZ opened at $173.02 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.08.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

