Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,464 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.