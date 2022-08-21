TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

TROY (TROY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $38.26 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TROY Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

