TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.23 million and $157,675.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

