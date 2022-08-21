TrueUSD Trading Down 0% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $184.87 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128322 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033012 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095053 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,644,125 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
