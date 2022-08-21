TrustSwap Price Down 18.1% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $318,726.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003738 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032685 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

