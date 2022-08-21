Twin Tree Management LP Buys 96,479 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,479 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

