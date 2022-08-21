Twin Tree Management LP Sells 23,923 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.14% of CF Industries worth $29,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in CF Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. 1,478,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

