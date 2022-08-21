UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €27.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR DWS opened at €28.08 ($28.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.73. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($42.73).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.