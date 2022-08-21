Ultra Market Cap Tops $92.27 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $92.27 million and $885,765.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00542903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00254248 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00049437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

