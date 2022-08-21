Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 million, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 130,270 shares of company stock valued at $626,056 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultralife Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

