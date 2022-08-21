Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 million, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Activity
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 130,270 shares of company stock valued at $626,056 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.