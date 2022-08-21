Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $163,788.00

Unibright (UBT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Unibright has a total market cap of $28.78 million and approximately $163,788.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars.

