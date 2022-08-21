Unicly Genesis Collection Trading Down 25.9% This Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $25,145.31 and $814.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00778600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading
