Unicly Genesis Collection Trading Down 25.9% This Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $25,145.31 and $814.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00778600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.