UniDex (UNIDX) Price Down 10% This Week

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, UniDex has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniDex coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniDex has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $17,582.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UniDex

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

