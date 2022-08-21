Unisocks Reaches Market Cap of $8.78 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,056.95 or 1.36766487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00101655 BTC.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

