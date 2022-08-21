United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.49 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

About United States Antimony

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.