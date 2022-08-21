United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is Sio Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sio Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises 3.5% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.44. 254,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,712 shares of company stock worth $10,639,994 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

