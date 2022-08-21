Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 804,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,428. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

