Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 804,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,428. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
