UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 295,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,509. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

