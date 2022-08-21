Utrust Tops One Day Volume of $1.35 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $60.72 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

