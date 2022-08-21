VAALCO Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $300.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 901,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 144,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

