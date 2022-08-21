VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $6.81 on Friday, reaching $234.99. 3,432,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,701. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.47.

