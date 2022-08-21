Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Cut by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

