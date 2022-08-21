Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $200.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92.

