Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

