Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $227.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day moving average is $224.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

