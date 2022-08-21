Veltor (VLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Veltor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veltor has a market cap of $6,301.79 and approximately $8.00 worth of Veltor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veltor has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Veltor

Veltor (VLT) uses the hashing algorithm. Veltor’s total supply is 554,855 coins. Veltor’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veltor

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veltor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veltor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veltor using one of the exchanges listed above.

