Venus Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Venus has a total market cap of $71.96 million and $4.33 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00027640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,393.90 or 1.00006171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00049479 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005607 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

