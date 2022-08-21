Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $299.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

