Vertical Research Downgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.21.

PCAR opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

