VIDT Datalink Market Cap Hits $13.75 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003735 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00100937 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

