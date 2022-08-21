vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of VTVT opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -1.37. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.17.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
