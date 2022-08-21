vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTVT opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -1.37. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.