Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.62. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

