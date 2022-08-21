Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.
WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.62. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
