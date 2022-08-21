Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $993,595.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.75 million and approximately $993,595.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00105459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00248345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

