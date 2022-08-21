Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.