Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $311.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.60.

Shares of WSO opened at $294.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.67. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

