WAX (WAXP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.43 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $219.65 million and $8.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00066314 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,918,658,355 coins and its circulating supply is 2,130,527,652 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

