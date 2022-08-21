Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Westlake Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.29.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

