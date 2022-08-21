WhaleRoom Price Hits $2.08 on Top Exchanges (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.96 or 0.07562750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00156671 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

