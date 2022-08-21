Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00011504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $160,428.23 and approximately $24.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
