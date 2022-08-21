XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.85.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

