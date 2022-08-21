YetiSwap (YTS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $106,634.78

YetiSwap (YTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YetiSwap has a market cap of $106,634.78 and $43,585.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YetiSwap has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YetiSwap Profile
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
