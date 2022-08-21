YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $9.26

YF Link (YFL) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $9.26 or 0.00042811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $505,144.29 and $78.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094261 BTC.

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

