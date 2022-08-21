Zap (ZAP) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

Zap (ZAP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Zap has a market capitalization of $918,492.21 and $20,044.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00101438 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.