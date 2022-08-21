ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $3,061.99 and $18.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

