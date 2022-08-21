Zoracles (ZORA) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $412,746.93 and $166,742.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $75.55 or 0.00352815 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com.

Zoracles Coin Trading

