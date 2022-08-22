11,526 Shares in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,145,000.

Avalon Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 8,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

