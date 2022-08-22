1,159 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Activity

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $250.13. 25,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

