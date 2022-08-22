14,742 Shares in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,751,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IVCPU stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

