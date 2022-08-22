294,809 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 294,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,000. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $315.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

